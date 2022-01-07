Haryana beat defending champion Bengal by 4 points, Jaipur won after 3 losses; beat Puneri Paltan by 5 points

PKL 2021 Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: In the first match on January 7, 2022, Haryana Steelers defeated the previous champion Bengal Warriors 41-37. In the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 31-26.

Pro Kabaddi League: In the 8th season of Pro Kabaddi League i.e. PKL 2021-22, there are two matches in Bengaluru on the 17th day i.e. 7 January 2022. In the first match, Haryana Steelers defeated the defending champion Bengal Warriors 41-37. After this win, she reached number six in the points table. Bengal Warriors reached number 8.

At the same time, in the second match, Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan 31-26. This is the third win of the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season. However, he got this victory after three consecutive defeats.

With this win, Jaipur Pink Panthers reached number 7 in the points table. Before this match, Bengal Warriors were at number 7. She slipped to number 8. Puneri Paltan got one point. She moved up one place from 12th to number 11th.

In the first match, Bangas Warriors took an 18-15 lead against Haryana Steelers after the first half. In this match, the performance of the defenders of both the teams was tremendous in the first half. Sachin Vittala of Bengal completed his high 5, while Surender Nada and Jaideep Kuldeep took 3 each in tackles for Haryana Steelers.

This is the position of the teams in the points table after the match of 7 July 2022

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors all-out Haryana Steelers for the first time in the 13th minute. However, Haryana Steelers was also not far behind. They came close to all-out the opposing team before the end of 20 minutes.

Haryana Steelers all-out Bengal Warriors at the beginning of the second half. Haryana Steelers did not let their grip weaken. However, both the Iranian players from Bengal (Abozar Mighani and Mohammad Nabibaksh) saved their team with superb tackles.

Eventually, on the strength of Mitu’s brilliant raiding, Haryana Steelers all-out Bengal Warriors for the second time. Meetu also completed her Super 10. On the other hand Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh also completed his Super 10.