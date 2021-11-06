Haryana: BJP leaders were taken hostage by farmers in the temple, then the former minister had to apologize with folded hands

A shocking news has come out from Rohtak district of Haryana. The BJP leaders who reached a temple here were kept hostage by the farmers for several hours. Former minister Manish Grover is also included in these leaders. However, later when the former minister apologized to the farmers with folded hands, then the matter was resolved.

These BJP leaders had reached the temple to watch PM Modi’s live telecast from Kedarnath, but here they were surrounded by agitating farmers. The farmers allege that former minister Manish Grover used objectionable language against them.

These farmers have been agitating against three controversial agriculture laws of the central government for more than a year. The farmers had asked the former minister to apologize for the statement made by him.

After this matter came to light, the police got alert and immediately sent the soldiers to the spot. Among the leaders who were taken hostage in the temple were party organization minister Ravinder Raju, BJP district chief Ajay Bansal, Mayor Manmohan Goyal and party leader Satish Nandal.

Let us inform that the farmers of Haryana and Punjab have been agitating for a long time against the three agricultural laws. These farmers say that if these laws are implemented, then agriculture will also be privatized. At the same time, the government says that it is looking after the interest of the farmers and it is ready to do all the work according to them.

What was the whole matter? Former minister Manish Grover had reached Rohtak’s village Kiloi around 10 am on Friday to offer prayers. The program of PM Modi, who reached Kedarnath Dham, was being broadcast live in Kiloi, where he had gone to the ancient Shiva temple. Meanwhile, when the farmers came to know that BJP leaders were in the temple, they came there and started protesting. During this, the farmers also broke the TV wires installed in the temple.

