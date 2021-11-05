Haryana: BJP MP’s car attacked by farmers, black flags shown, many protesters detained

Farmers have strongly opposed BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Jangra in Hisar, Haryana. During this, the farmers have been accused that they have also attacked the MP’s car.

According to the information received, BJP MPs had come to inaugurate a Dharamshala. The farmers also got to know about it. After this the farmers reached there to oppose them. During this, slogans were raised against the MP and black flags were shown to him.

The post Haryana: Farmers attack on BJP MP’s car, black flags shown, many detained protesters appeared first on Jansatta.

#Haryana #BJP #MPs #car #attacked #farmers #black #flags #shown #protesters #detained