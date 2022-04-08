Haryana Board has revised HBSE 10th, 12th revised date sheet on bseh.org.in, check here – HBSE 10th, 12th revised date sheet

Haryana Board Examinations 2022 will now start from March 30. Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (HBSE) has issued revised syllabus for 10th and 12th class students (HBSE 10th and 12th syllabus revised). According to the new datesheet, Haryana 12th Board Examination will start from March 30 and will continue till April 27, 2022. On the other hand, Haryana 10th Board Examination 2022 will start from 31st March and will continue till 20th April 2022. Students can check and download the new datesheet of Board Examination (Haryana Board Examination 2022) by visiting the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.Haryana Board, HBSE 10th and 12th examinations will also be conducted offline following the Covid-19 safety protocol. A face mask or face shield and personal hand sanitizer will be mandatory during the exam. Apart from this, social distance has to be taken care of. All students should follow the guidelines on the day of the exam and prepare the paper according to the new date sheet.

Learn how to download Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet

Step 1: First of all go to the official website mentioned above.

Step 2: Now, click on the Modified Dateline active link on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: This will open a new page.

Step 4: Save the date sheet to your device.

Step 5: Take a printout of Haryana Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet and keep it with you.

HBSE Class 10 Revised Schedule

March 31, 2022 – Social Sciences

April 4, 2022 – English

April 6, 2022 – Hindi

April 12, 2022 – Mathematics

13 April 2022 – Physical & Health Education / Sanskrit / Urdu / Drawing / Agriculture / Computer Science / Home Science / Music Hindustani / Animal Husbandry / Dance

16 April 2022 – Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITeS (for Government Model School, Sector 28 Faridabad)

April 18, 2022 – Science

April 20, 2022 – Retail, Safety, Automobiles, IT & ITeS, Physical Education & Sports

HBSE Class 12 Revised Schedule

March 30, 2022 – Hindi core / optional

April 1, 2022 – Punjabi

April 2, 2022 – Physics / Economics

April 5, 2022 – Mathematics

April 7, 2022 – Geography

April 8, 2022 – Home Science

April 11, 2022 – English core / electives

April 12, 2022 – Military Science / Dance / Psychology

April 13, 2022 – Agriculture, Philosophy

April 15, 2022 – Chemistry, Accounting, Public Administration

16 April 2022 – Computer Science (for all Haryana), ITeS (for Government Model School, Sector 28 Faridabad)

April 19, 2022 – History, Biology

April 20, 2022 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology

April 21, 2022 – Political Science

April 22, 2022 – Sangeet Hindustani, Business Studies

April 23, 2022 – Fine Arts

April 25, 2022 – Sociology, Entrepreneurship

April 26, 2022 – Retail, Safety, Automobiles, IT & ITeS, Physical Education & Sports

April 27, 2022 – Physical Education