Haryana Board has revised HBSE 10th, 12th revised date sheet on bseh.org.in, check here – HBSE 10th, 12th revised date sheet
Haryana Board, HBSE 10th and 12th examinations will also be conducted offline following the Covid-19 safety protocol. A face mask or face shield and personal hand sanitizer will be mandatory during the exam. Apart from this, social distance has to be taken care of. All students should follow the guidelines on the day of the exam and prepare the paper according to the new date sheet.
Learn how to download Haryana Board Exam Date Sheet
Step 1: First of all go to the official website mentioned above.
Step 2: Now, click on the Modified Dateline active link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: This will open a new page.
Step 4: Save the date sheet to your device.
Step 5: Take a printout of Haryana Board Exam 2022 Date Sheet and keep it with you.
HBSE Class 10 Revised Schedule
March 31, 2022 – Social Sciences
April 4, 2022 – English
April 6, 2022 – Hindi
April 12, 2022 – Mathematics
13 April 2022 – Physical & Health Education / Sanskrit / Urdu / Drawing / Agriculture / Computer Science / Home Science / Music Hindustani / Animal Husbandry / Dance
16 April 2022 – Punjabi (for all Haryana), ITeS (for Government Model School, Sector 28 Faridabad)
April 18, 2022 – Science
April 20, 2022 – Retail, Safety, Automobiles, IT & ITeS, Physical Education & Sports
HBSE Class 12 Revised Schedule
March 30, 2022 – Hindi core / optional
April 1, 2022 – Punjabi
April 2, 2022 – Physics / Economics
April 5, 2022 – Mathematics
April 7, 2022 – Geography
April 8, 2022 – Home Science
April 11, 2022 – English core / electives
April 12, 2022 – Military Science / Dance / Psychology
April 13, 2022 – Agriculture, Philosophy
April 15, 2022 – Chemistry, Accounting, Public Administration
16 April 2022 – Computer Science (for all Haryana), ITeS (for Government Model School, Sector 28 Faridabad)
April 19, 2022 – History, Biology
April 20, 2022 – Sanskrit, Urdu, Biotechnology
April 21, 2022 – Political Science
April 22, 2022 – Sangeet Hindustani, Business Studies
April 23, 2022 – Fine Arts
April 25, 2022 – Sociology, Entrepreneurship
April 26, 2022 – Retail, Safety, Automobiles, IT & ITeS, Physical Education & Sports
April 27, 2022 – Physical Education
General Knowledge Practice Tips: 8 effective tips to enhance general knowledge
#Haryana #Board #revised #HBSE #10th #12th #revised #date #sheet #bsehorgin #check #HBSE #10th #12th #revised #date #sheet
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.