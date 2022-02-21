Haryana Board: No board exams for class 5th, 8th will be held this year, CM Khattar announced
In Haryana, parents of school children on Sunday staged a protest against the state government’s proposal to hold the fifth and eighth board exams in April 2022. Parents of students of class V and VIII protested in 12 schools in Gurugram run by CBSE, CISCE and IB board.
The demonstration was held at Laser Valley in Gurugram. Parents argue that after 650 days of school closure, it will be difficult for children who are already trying to overcome the problem of losing reading-learning habits.
He said the new board exam would put extra pressure on him. He said, “The children are already preparing for their Term 2 final exams while facing cowardly restrictions. Many do not have the resources needed to study online and are struggling with the hybrid education system.
(With language input)
#Haryana #Board #board #exams #class #5th #8th #held #year #Khattar #announced
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.