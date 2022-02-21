Haryana Board: No board exams for class 5th, 8th will be held this year, CM Khattar announced

The Haryana government will not conduct Class 5, 8th board examinations for this session. Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that board exams will be held from next session. The Chief Minister said, “Both CBSE and Haryana Board examinations have been postponed till date. From next session, Class 5 and 8 board examinations will be held.”



In Haryana, parents of school children on Sunday staged a protest against the state government’s proposal to hold the fifth and eighth board exams in April 2022. Parents of students of class V and VIII protested in 12 schools in Gurugram run by CBSE, CISCE and IB board.

The demonstration was held at Laser Valley in Gurugram. Parents argue that after 650 days of school closure, it will be difficult for children who are already trying to overcome the problem of losing reading-learning habits.

He said the new board exam would put extra pressure on him. He said, “The children are already preparing for their Term 2 final exams while facing cowardly restrictions. Many do not have the resources needed to study online and are struggling with the hybrid education system.

