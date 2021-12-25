Haryana: Christmas was being celebrated in school, Hindu organizations attacked, raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram

Some Hindutva leaders entered the Christmas program in a school in Gurugram and started shouting Jai Shri Ram. During this, the children present there were shocked.

After the Namaz controversy in Gurugram, a controversy has also arisen over Christmas celebrations. On Saturday, people across the country celebrated Christmas with pomp, while in a school in Haryana, during the Christmas program, people of Hindu organizations stormed. After which the program got disrupted and the children present there also got scared.

A Christmas program was going on in a school in Gurugram, Haryana, when a local leader reached there with his supporters and stopped the program and started shouting Jai Shri Ram. According to the information, local leader Narendra Singh Pahari along with his supporters and people of Hindu organization entered a school in Pataudi town and started raising slogans. The video of this incident is also going viral on social media.

In the video, a man is seen telling a group of children – “We do not disrespect Jesus…we want the welfare of the whole world, but not on the basis of conversion. Do not fall under the temptation of conversion, otherwise the destruction of Indian culture is certain. During this, he keeps on chanting Jai Shri Ram again and again.

In another video, a group of men are seen raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram. According to the scroll, the man who appeared on the stage has been identified as Ram Pradeep Pandey, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Pandey, while talking to the media about this, said that he was told by someone on the phone that a program of conversion was going on there, after which he reached the school along with other people.

Apart from this, Narendra Singh Pahari, who had contested the assembly elections as an independent candidate from Pataudi constituency, also reached here with his supporters. He said that he came to know that people are being lured to convert to religion under the guise of this programme. He alleged that during the program Hindu religious sentiments were being hurt and attempts were being made to divide Hindus.

At the same time, regarding this matter, the local police has said that it has got information about the incident and the matter has been resolved. No written complaint has been filed from any party on this incident, hence case has not been registered.