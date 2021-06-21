Haryana CM says Yoga included in govt school curriculum from classes 1 to 10

International Yoga Day: In a program organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that we have included yoga in the courses from class 1 to 10 from this year itself. So that children should make yoga a part of their daily life.

International Yoga Day: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made a big announcement on International Yoga Day. He said that Yoga has been included in the syllabus of government schools of Haryana from class I to X. The state government has decided to implement it in schools from class one to class 10 from the academic session 2021-2022 itself. In a program organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Chief Minister said that this year we have included yoga in the curriculum of classes 1 to 10. So that children should make it a part of their daily life.

Yoga is necessary to keep the body healthy

CM Khattar said that like we need oxygen, food and water to stay alive, similarly yoga has its own importance to keep our body healthy. In order to imbibe the habit of practicing Yoga and make it a part of the life of the students since childhood, we have decided to include it in the school curriculum from this year onwards. Earlier in December, the Haryana government had announced that yoga would be included as a separate subject in all government schools from the next academic session.

Yogashala will be built in 1000 villages

The Haryana government aims to take yoga to the grassroots level. To motivate people to make it a part of their lifestyle. The state government has done yoga in 1000 villages. Yoga ) and decided to set up a gymnasium. So far it has been established in 550 villages. Work is going on in the remaining villages and 22 yoga instructors will also be appointed. On the occasion of International Yoga Day in Haryana, yoga programs were organized at 1100 places in 22 districts of the state. Kovid-19 rules were fully implemented everywhere.

