Haryana: Earthquake tremors in Sonepat, scientists were also surprised by the shaking of the earth for the second time within a month.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 was felt in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Saturday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 1:9 pm at a depth of seven kilometers. The intensity was low, due to which there was no stir among the people, but the continuous shaking of the earth in short intervals is considered dangerous from the scientific point of view.

