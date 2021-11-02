Haryana: Farmer leaders cheered on Abhay Chautala’s victory from Ellenabad, SKM gave this warning to BJP

In their reaction to the BJP’s defeat in the by-polls in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, leaders of the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said it is an indication of what happens when the policies of the governments do not match with the interests of the people. . He expressed happiness over the victory of Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala in Ellenabad constituency of Haryana and said that it is the victory of farmers. The by-elections were held after Chautala resigned as MLA in January in protest against the Centre’s agricultural laws.

The leaders of the Morcha said on the defeat of the BJP, “The statement of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar that dialogue is the only solution to any agitation, and this is the way for the farmers’ struggle, is absolutely correct. However, it shows the hypocrisy of the BJP which is not ready to resume talks with the protesting farmers.”

The last round of talks took place on 22 January 2021. After this the government refused to resume talks. Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including CM Khattar, made threatening statements against the farmers, and tried to suppress the agitation in every possible way.

Earlier leaders of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala He defeated Govind Kanda of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 6,700 votes in the assembly by-election held in Ellenabad constituency of Haryana. Congress candidate Pawan Beniwal came third. Voting for the election was held on October 30 and its results were declared on Tuesday. Officials said the INLD candidate garnered around 66,000 votes.

19 candidates had tried their luck in this seat, most of whom were independent candidates. Govind Kanda is the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party president and MLA Gopal Kanda and joined the BJP last month.

With Punjab and Uttar Pradesh assembly elections just two-three months away, farmers will use the results of the Ellenabad bypoll to launch a campaign for a political boycott of the BJP.

Though Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala termed his victory in the Ellenabad by-election as a victory for farmers, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rejected Chautala’s claim, saying his victory margin showed a small margin. It is that the people rejected the issue on which he had resigned from the assembly.

