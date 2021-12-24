haryana gov initiated to withdraw fir against farmers during protest acs wrote letter to all district magistrates

The Haryana government has started the process of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the more than a year-long agitation against the three agriculture laws. For this, the Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana has also written a letter to the District Deputy Commissioners of all the states to give details of the case.

In a letter written by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Arora to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts, it has been said that you are requested to provide information about the FIRs registered against farmers in Haryana since September 9 last year with full facts and your comments. send along. Along with this, it was also asked in the letter to tell which cases can be withdrawn in public interest. A report has also been sought from the SPs of all the districts regarding this matter.

On the last day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in response to a question in the House, said that according to police records, 276 cases have been registered during the farmers’ agitation so far. Four of these cases are registered under serious sections. Out of 272 cases, charge sheets have been prepared in 178 cases. 158 cases are still untraceable. The quashing report has been prepared for eight cases and also the cancellation report of four cases has been filed.

Apart from this, he said that the process of cancellation of 29 cases is going on. The state government will withdraw all cases registered against farmers except those related to heinous crimes like rape, murder. At the same time, on the question of giving compensation to the families of the deceased farmers, he said that at present talks are going on with the farmers. According to the CID report, the post-mortem of 46 farmers has been done. During the conversation with the farmers, it came to know that the number of deceased farmers of Haryana is 73. The investigation in this matter is still going on. A decision regarding compensation will be taken only after deliberation.

Significantly, on December 11, the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border ended. The farmers’ organizations decided to end the agitation only after most of the demands were accepted by the government. The issues on which consensus was reached between the government and farmer organizations. They also included issues like forming a committee regarding MSP, withdrawing the cases registered against the protesting farmers during the agitation and giving compensation to the families of the deceased farmers.