Haryana government bans gorakh dhanda cause

The Manohar Lal Khattar government of Haryana has banned the use of the word ‘Gorakhdhanda’. The term is commonly used to refer to immoral practices. According to an official statement, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after meeting a delegation from the Gorakhnath community.

The decision was taken by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal after meeting a delegation of Gorakhnath community on Wednesday. The delegation requested the Chief Minister to ban the use of the word gorakhdhanda. He said that the negative meaning of the word hurts the feelings of the followers of Saint Gorakhnath.

The Chief Minister said that Guru Gorakhnath was a saint and using the word in any official language, speech or any context hurts the feelings of his followers, so the use of the term in any context is completely banned in the state. Gone. A notification in this regard will be issued by the government soon.

