Haryana govt gave relaxation in Corona restrictions schools will open from July 16 and 23

The Haryana government has decided to open schools from class 6th to 12th, relaxing the corona restrictions. Opening of schools from class 1 to 5 will be considered later.

New Delhi. The Haryana government has decided to reopen government and non-government schools after the reduction in the number of corona virus infected patients. According to an order issued by the Education Department, schools from class 9th to 12th will open in the state from July 16. At the same time, classes from 6th to 8th are starting from 23rd July. It has been said in the departmental order that the opening of schools for classes I to V will be considered later.

It is necessary to follow the corona protocol

Haryana Education Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar said on Friday that from July 16, schools for classes 9 to 12 will reopen with social distancing. If the situation remains normal, schools of other classes will also open. Haryana Education Minister said that till July 15 there are holidays in schools. Schools will open from July 16 as soon as the holidays are over. The preparations for the opening of the school have already been completed. In view of Corona, social distancing will be taken care of in schools.

In Haryana, 10 more people died due to corona virus, taking the death toll from this epidemic to 9,525. Whereas with the arrival of 55 new cases of infection, the number of infection cases in the state increased to 7,69,148. According to the latest update, two deaths each are included from Gurugram and Bhiwani districts. 6 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported from Bhiwani. Five cases each were reported from Nuh, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Gurugram districts.

