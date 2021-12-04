Haryana Govt orders closing of all schools in Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad and Jhajjar till further orders

The situation is worse in Haryana due to increasing air pollution. The level of air pollution has increased again in most of the cities especially the cities under NCR.

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of all schools in Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad and Jhajjar till further orders in view of the dangerous air pollution. All private and government schools in these districts will remain closed till further orders. All construction activities have been completely banned. At the same time, there will be a complete ban on the operation of diesel generator sets.

Earlier, schools were closed in these four districts, but orders were issued to reopen them once the pollution situation returned to normal. However, now in the orders issued by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Department, the schools have been asked to be closed.

The NGT has given directions to various state governments to reduce air pollution, following which the Environment Department of Haryana has stopped construction work in 14 districts falling under NCAR to reduce the level of pollution. The Environment Department has made it clear in its order that the work of plumbers, electricians and carpenters will continue in these districts.

Air Pollution Crisis | Haryana Govt orders closing of all schools in Gurugram, Sonipat, Faridabad and Jhajjar until further orders. There will be a complete ban on all construction activities (except the non-polluting activities. Complete ban on operation of Diesel Generator Sets pic.twitter.com/miQzocJfFK — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

In view of the stand of the Supreme Court, the Additional Chief Secretary has issued separate orders to improve the air quality in 14 districts falling in NCR. Along with this, DCs and other officers of the respective districts have been asked to strictly implement these instructions.

Ban on running diesel generator sets in 14 districts

There itself, Haryana Government Has also banned running of diesel generator sets in 14 districts. Apart from this, instructions have been given to the department that power supply should not be interrupted in all these districts. Care should be taken that the work of any entrepreneur should not be affected due to the shutdown of the generator.

