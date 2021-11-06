Haryana: I will cut off my hands by taking out my eyes, BJP MP threatens, upset over taking his former minister hostage in the temple

In a program, he threatened the farmer leaders along with the Congress and said that whoever tried to oppose Manish, he would cut off his hands by taking out his eyes.

The BJP MP from Rohtak was so upset at taking his former minister Manish Grover hostage that he crossed the limit of words. In a program, he threatened the farmer leaders along with the Congress and said that whoever tried to oppose Manish, he would cut off his hands by taking out his eyes.

According to the news of NDTV, he said that the Congress will continue to revolve in a circle for the next 25 years. Whereas after joining hands with Dushyant Chautala, BJP will remain in power. He was speaking at a public meeting in Rohtak. The crowd also clapped on his controversial words. Arvind said that the government of Modi and Khattar is working for the interests of the people. Every class is being taken care of.

Arvind Sharma was earlier one of the veteran leaders of Congress. However, he entered politics as an independent. Arvind won his first Lok Sabha election in the year 1996 from Sonepat Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate. Then came to Congress. In 2004 and 2009, he contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and defeated BJP candidate and Union Minister of State for Home ID Swamy.

In 2014, BJP candidate Ashwini Kumar Chopra defeated him by nearly 3.5 lakh votes. He had joined BJP before the 2019 elections. He is considered a staunch opponent of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. In 2019, he defeated Hooda’s son Deepender from Rohtak by a narrow margin.

#WATCH | Congress&Deepender Hooda should listen

that if anyone dares to look towards Manish Grover (BJP leader) then we’ll take their eyes out. If they put hands on him then their hands will be chopped off: BJP MP Dr Arvind Sharma in Haryana’s Rohtak on yday’s incident at Kiloi pic.twitter.com/RhhZuq0PGL — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

It is noteworthy that on Friday, former BJP minister Manish Grover was surrounded by farmers in a temple in Kiloi when he along with other BJP leaders was watching the live telecast of PM Modi from Kedarnath. The mob held Grover hostage for several hours. He was allowed to leave only after apologizing. Grover, however, dismissed the apology saying that he shook hands at the behest of the farmers. Didn’t apologize. He will come to this temple whenever he wants. The farmers were upset by Manish’s statement in which he had called the agitators unemployed, drunkards.