Haryana #News #Farmers #Protest #Karnal #Latest #News #Update #Karnal #Farmers #Protest #Latest #News

Highlights An agreement has been reached between the Karnal administration and the farmers, who have agreed to end the strike.

There will be a judicial inquiry into the Karnal lathi charge, with SDM Ayush Sinha on leave during the investigation

Fulfilling the demand of the farmers, the administration announced that 2 families of the deceased farmers would get government jobs within a week.

An agreement has been reached between the Karnal administration and the farmers. The farmers have agreed to end the strike. There will be a judicial inquiry into the lathi charge. SDM Ayush Sinha will be on leave during the investigation. Two families of the deceased farmer will get government jobs in a week. Thus, the three-day commotion outside Karnal’s mini-secretariat is now over.

A meeting between the Karnal administration and farmers’ leaders on Saturday decided to hold a judicial inquiry into the lathi charge against farmers in Karnal. The investigation will be overseen by a retired High Court judge.

According to sources, the terms of the agreement between the Karnal administration and the farmers were almost finalized on Friday evening. But a meeting between farmer leaders and the administration took place on Saturday morning for their formal announcement. The meeting was attended by 13 farmer leaders led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni. The siege of the Karnal Mini Secretariat, which started on September 7, has come to an end after this meeting.



On August 28, police beat up farmers at Bastara Toll Plaza. Sushil Kajal, a farmer from Raipur Jatan village in Karnal, was injured in a police baton charge. According to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, on August 28, the then SDM Ayush Sinha had directly ordered the police to behead the farmers.

This was the demand of the farmers

The farmers are demanding that SDM Ayush Sinha be sacked and charged with murder. Rs 25 lakh to the family of deceased farmer Sushil Kajal, Rs 2 lakh each to his son for a government job and Rs 2 lakh each to farmers injured in police violence.

The Mahapanchayat was convened on September 7

The farmers had called a Mahapanchayat in Karnal on September 7 on the issue. As soon as it was over, the farmers started moving towards the grain market. There it was announced to take the bear to the mini-secretariat. The administration tried to stop the farmers but they did not accept the path of struggle. By evening, the farmers had called for an indefinite siege of the Secretariat.

The Internet was banned

During this period, the state government had shut down the internet in Karnal. Internet services were banned in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Jind districts in the wake of the September 7 farmers’ agitation. Internet service has since been shut down in Karnal. But then the ban was lifted in other districts.