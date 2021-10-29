haryana police arrested more than two dozen people for creating ruckus during offering namaz in gurugram

In the year 2018, permission was given by the Gurugram district administration to offer Namaz in the open at about 37 places. But for some time, people of Hindu organizations have been opposing the offering of Namaz in the open.

In Gurugram, Haryana, adjacent to the national capital Delhi, once again there has been a ruckus regarding Namaz. On Friday, the Haryana Police detained more than two dozen people associated with Hindu organizations for raising slogans against Muslims offering Namaz in Sector-12 area of ​​the city.

For some time, activists of some Hindu organizations in Haryana’s Gurugram have been protesting against offering Namaz in the open. On Friday also, some activists of Hindu organizations reached there during the prayers by the Muslim community in Sector 12 and started demanding the closure of Namaz. During this, the protesters raised slogans with placards in their hands. Slogans like Stop Namaz in the open were also written in the placard. The Haryana Police, who were present there, took more than two dozen people into custody and sent them to the nearby police station for disturbing the prayers.

Last week too, in Gurugram’s Sector 12-A and Sector 47, activists of the Hindu organization protested the offering of Namaz and tried to disrupt. During the prayers, the crowd had also raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai. A large number of police forces were deployed in view of the crowd of activists of the Hindu organization. The police force had tried to stop the crowd during that time as well.

On Friday, the police had deployed more than 500 police personnel at about five places after receiving threats from Hindu organizations to stop Namaz. Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao had said that the police have been ordered to deal strictly with those who disrupt the prayers and added that the police will ensure that no disputes arise during the prayers. .

