Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 admit card download from hssc.gov.in, check details here

Haryana Police Recruitment: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) official website hssc.gov.in On Physical Measurement Test (PMT) And the admit card for Physical Screening Test (PST) has been released. Candidates who have applied for Haryana Police Commando Recruitment can visit the official website https://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/login.aspx You can download the HSSC Commando Admit Card by logging in to your account.

Haryana Police Commando Physical Admit Card link for exam schedule on 13th August 2021 is also given here. Identity Proofs like Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Passport etc. along with photograph will have to be produced at the time of Physical Screening Test, PMT and Document Verification.

how many numbers at what height

175 cm – 05 numbers

Above 178 cms – 06 numbers

Above 181 cms – 08 numbers

184 cms and above – 10 numbers

Candidates below 175 cms will not be eligible.

Chest: Expansion of 83 cms plus 4 cms

There will be three tests of 10 marks each, meaning PST will be of 30 marks in total.

high jump: More than 137 cms (best of three chances) – 10 numbers

Chin-ups: Minimum 8 (face above horizontal bar in each count) – 10 numbers

Race: 2 km in less than 7 minutes and 30 seconds (timing with RFID technology) – 10 no.

Those who qualify the HSSC Commando Physical Test will be called for a written test of 60 marks.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had invited online applications for filling up 520 Male Constable Posts in the Commando Wing (Group C) of Police Department Constable Posts from 14 June to 29 June 2021 through the official website. The direct link to download the admit card is https://adv22021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/login.aspx.





