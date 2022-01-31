Haryana Police’s ASI kidnapped a person from Rajasthan and transferred bitcoins worth 9 crores

Sirsa Police has registered a case against Sonipat’s Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shiv Kumar and four other police personnel for kidnapping a Rajasthan man and transferring bitcoin worth Rs 9 crore. Let us inform that the ASI had kept the victim and his friend hostage from Jaipur to Kharkhoda in Sonipat. Investigation is going on in this matter.

According to the information, on the complaint of Shashikant, a resident of Gyan Vihar Colony of Neem Ka Thana town in Sikar district of Rajasthan, the police has registered a zero FIR. The police team has been sent to Jaipur for further investigation in this matter.

Significantly, Shashikant himself is also a fugitive criminal. Let us inform that in 2013, a case of cheating was registered against Shashikant in Sirsa. He was arrested in this case on January 23 this year and was presented in the court the next day.

According to Inspector Vikram, in-charge of Sirsa police station, Sonepat police on the basis of the statement of Shashikant, against ASI Shiv Kumar, Monu and three others for ransom for wrongful intention to abduct, IPC Section 384, IPC Section 365 and Section 34 A case has been registered under

Brought from Jaipur to Kharkhoda Police Station: Shashikant has said that he works in digital cryptocurrencies. That is why he is known to ASI Kumar and Monu. He said that on January 22, he was in his friend Gaurav’s flat in Jaipur. Where two ASI Shiv Kumar and Monu arrived with their companions in a black SUV. They kidnapped Shashikant from there and took him to Kharkhoda police station in Haryana.

However, for not keeping him in illegal custody for a long time, the policemen took him hostage in a farmhouse. Please tell that due to this exploit, Sonepat police is now seen getting trapped.

Transferred 30 bitcoins: Shashikant has alleged that policemen Shiv Kumar and Monu told him to transfer coins to his bitcoin account. After which Shashikant’s wife transferred 30 bitcoins to his account. Their cost is around 9 crores.

