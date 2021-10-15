Haryana Saksham Yuva Yojana Login Portal Apply Online Status

Applications are invited under the “Saksham Yuva Yojana” implemented by the State Government of Haryana, under which an amount of up to Rs. Haryana Government is providing jobs according to skill from unemployment allowance to private companies/departments located in the state under “Educated Youth Allowance and Honorarium Scheme” – 2016 (EYAHS) which is now enabled (SAKSHAM) for unemployed youth. is | To the beneficiaries of the scheme, the government is providing the amount under the scheme and their skills, month after month, directly in their bank accounts.

The state government invites applications under the Saksham Yuva Yojana implemented to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state with the aim of reducing the unemployment rate among the educated youth. It is to be known that the state government has already implemented the scheme on 1st November 2016 and under the Saksham scheme, giving a new transformation. 10+2 pass or its equivalent and graduate-post graduate unemployed youth under the scheme 900 rupees giving benefits of For Saksham Yojana, unemployed youth will have to register online on the website of the department.

Haryana Saksham Yuva Yojana Eligibility for the scheme –

Under the Saksham scheme by the Haryana State Government, the target skill has been achieved 10+2 pass, graduate, post graduate, along with showing the direction for employment to the unemployed, the skills of the youth are also to be improved, under this scheme on the given website link of the government department. Applications are invited. The letter for this scheme is as follows –

Applicant should be resident of Haryana and unemployed.

Young unemployed applicant age should be between 21 to 35 years.

The annual income of the family of the young applicant should not exceed 3 lakhs.

Applicant should have passed 10+2 examination from a board recognized by Haryana Government or passed 2 years certificate/diploma course after matriculation from a Board/University recognized by Haryana Government.

The applicant should have a graduation degree from a university recognized by the Haryana Government.

The applicant should have a graduate degree from any recognized university in Chandigarh, Delhi and Haryana.

ineligibility Of

Conditions-

An employee dismissed from government service cannot apply under this scheme.

Applicant should not be engaged in any kind of employment eg public / private sector / semi-government or self employment.

Haryana Saksham Yuva Yojana Application form for the scheme-

To apply in this scheme, online registration has to be done at hreyahs.gov.in, applicants will be eligible for unemployment allowance / employment after keeping all the eligibility in mind. Applicants can apply online for the scheme and detailed information has been provided by the department on the website.

Initially applicants will have to provide educational information to register

After this, the registration number of the applicant will be issued.

You will have to do further procedure with the help of your User Id and Password.

Submit copies of relevant testimonials along with 1 copy of provisional I-card to the concerned/local employment exchange within 15 days of online registration.

after that you hreyahs.gov.in/parvesh.php By going to Saksham YUVA you have to register.

Note- On the basis of education to the registered skilled youth, the unemployed youth group is given 100 hours of work in any government or non-government place on the basis of education.

