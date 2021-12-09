Haryana TET Admission Card 2021: HTET Admission Card 2021

Admission tickets for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (Haryana TET) will be issued soon. Admission Card (Haryana TET Admit Card 2021) will be issued by School Education Board (BSEH) on official website haryanatet.in. Candidates can only download their tickets by visiting this website. Candidates need to log in to download the Admission Card (HTET Admit Card 2021). As per the instructions, the examination will be held on 18th and 19th December 2021 at various examination centers. Candidates can download their tickets with the help of simple steps given below.

HTET Admit Card 2021 will be able to download with these steps



Step 1: First go to the official website haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admissions link on the website.

Step 3: Login now.

Step 4: Your ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.

According to the notice issued by the board, “If there is any discrepancy in the details given in the candidate’s admission card, photograph, thumbprint and signature or any other information, the period from December 13 to December 16 will be from 9 am to 5 pm.