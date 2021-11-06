Haryana: The slogan of ‘Goli Maaro’ resonated in Gurugram, people got angry in the presence of BJP’s Kapil Mishra.

In Gurugram, Haryana, once again, the slogan of ‘Shooli Maro’ has been raised. Some protesters have raised this slogan in the presence of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

Amidst the Namaz controversy in Gurugram, the slogan of ‘shoot again…’ has been raised. This slogan has been raised this time in the presence of BJP leader Kapil Mishra. During this, the attitude of the people present there was also harsh.

According to The Wire, on Friday, November 5, a gathering of Hindutva supporters raised the slogan “Goli Maaro *** ko, Hindu ke Gaddaron ko”. This meeting took place in Sector 12 of Gurugram. Here Govardhan Puja was organized by the members of the Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, in which Kapil Mishra also participated. Earlier, every Friday at this place, people of the Muslim community used to offer Namaz. Some people were opposing this for the last few weeks.

Many people protesting against Namaz were also present in this meeting. Police also arrested 26 protesters last week for attempting to disrupt Friday prayers. After weeks of protests, the administration withdrew permission on November 3 to offer prayers at eight of the 37 designated sites.

Kapil Mishra also appeared very aggressive in this program. He had reacted sharply on issues ranging from Shaheen Bagh to bursting of crackers in Diwali. He said- Do not use the roads for your politics. We saw it at Shaheen Bagh. They had made a spectacle by blocking all the roads. Has CAA been repealed? Arteries and nerves, if blocked, stop the body’s movements. Similarly, if roads are closed, cities and countries stop.

The BJP leader also said- “A lot of land in this country belongs to your Waqf Board. Arrange your prayers there. Earlier there was no mosque here. Aren’t they there today? Doesn’t that mean that nobody stopped them from becoming? No one was against it, and no one pushed you back, but if you push us back from the wall… then a push is necessary.” During Mishra’s speech, the protesters also raised slogans of “Sector 12 just tableau hai, whole Gurugram baaki hai”.