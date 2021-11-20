Haryana: When Khattar had to take the help of Congress Hooda to reassure the farmers after the withdrawal of laws

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that farmers should not worry. The PM has announced that if three agriculture laws will be withdrawn, this will actually happen.

In Haryana politics, Manohar Lal Khattar and Chaudhary Bhupinder Singh Hooda are considered to be fierce opponents of each other. One ruled Haryana for ten years and the other is now in power. While Hooda is the leader of Jats, Khattar is considered the face of non-Jats. But both are staunch opponents of each other. Although the helplessness of the BJP is understandable in the fact that the agricultural laws were returned, Khattar had to resort to the name of his biggest adversary Hooda to persuade the farmers.

When PAM Modi announced to withdraw the Agriculture Act, Khattar, who was against the three agricultural laws till now, also went soft. However, he gave credit to PM Modi for this decision as well. Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal agricultural laws on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab, Khattar said that the repeal of these laws has once again highlighted the supreme character of the Prime Minister.

He said- “I appeal to everyone to move forward on the issue of agricultural laws. As far as MSP is concerned, since it is the suggestion of the farmers, the PM has announced that a committee of farmers, states, center… will be formed to take a decision on the matter”.

In this sequence, Khattar also took Hooda’s name to assure the farmers. Khattar said- “Farmers should not worry… If the PM has announced that three agriculture laws will be withdrawn, it will actually happen. Even Leader of Opposition Hooda ji has asked people to have faith… there is no such thing as not having faith. If there is distrust then it is sad.

Addressing the media at his residence on Friday, Khattar said that ever since the central government brought three agriculture laws for the benefit of farmers, especially small and marginal ones, some farmers’ unions were protesting at the borders of Delhi. He further said that PM Modi has once again announced the repeal of these laws, choosing the larger public interest. He said- “However, soon after the implementation of these laws, a large number of farmers considered these laws to be beneficial for themselves and also appreciated the central government”.

The farmers have been agitating against these laws for the last almost one year. Hundreds of farmers have lost their lives in this. After much grit, finally on Friday, PM Modi has announced to withdraw these laws.