Haryanvi Dancer Sapna Chaudhary Revealed I have longed for work in the industry..’ Big Boss fame Sapna Chaudhary’s pain, said – Even designers discriminate – ‘I have longed for work in the industry..’ Said – Even designers discriminate

Sapna Chaudhary: Sapna Choudhary, who is known as ‘Haryana’s Pride’, entered television in the year 2011 with the TV reality show Bigg Boss. She could not win this show but went on to win the hearts of the audience. But Sapna Choudhary says that Bigg Boss does not make everyone a celebrity. At the same time, he has also told that there has been a lot of discrimination with him in the entertainment industry.

Sapna Choudhary says that she had a heartfelt wish that she should also work in films or TV serials but she did not get the work, she yearned for it. Sapna Chaudhary has recently given an interview in which she tells that there has been a lot of discrimination against her in the industry, not only that many designers did not even give her clothes to wear.

In an interview given to ETimes, Sapna says that she has been associated with the entertainment industry for 15 years but she has not got a chance to show her talent till date. Sapna told- ‘I come from a regional entertainment industry, so I did not get a chance to show my talent. I also want to work in films or TV serials. I rarely wear modern clothes, I do not wear such that the skin is visible. I don’t speak good English, I don’t have any godfather. This is also the reason why it could not happen.

Regarding discrimination in the industry, she said that – ‘It has also happened that when I went on a show and the designers refused to give me clothes. In Mumbai people talk to you only when they work with you. Here you are judged from head to toe. Designers refused to give me clothes because of what I am.

Regarding the show Bigg Boss too, Sapna Chaudhary said that this show does not make everyone a celebrity. I played that show as I am. I could do what I was comfortable with.

Let me tell you, Sapna Chaudhary is a popular dancer from Haryana. Popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna’s song ‘Teri Aankhya Ka Yo Kajal’ is popular with her dance moves. Sapna has struggled a lot, due to poverty, she had to mortgage even her house. But due to hard work and excellent dancing, Sapna not only took care of her family, but is now also the owner of crores of property.





