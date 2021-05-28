Has Jimin ever coloured his hair green? Let’s find out

Has Jimin ever coloured his hair inexperienced? Let’s find out





Jimin is sort of multitalented. He's a singer, dancer, and trend icon, recognized for sporting completely different hair colours. However has he ever coloured his hair inexperienced? Let's find out. In 2017, Jimin's hair went via many transformations from bubblegum pink to platinum blonde to blonde to a caramel brown. The next yr, he did sport a green-ish hair shade. BTS followers who attended the Love Your self Tour should have seen that.

In 2020, throughout the interviews for On music video, Jimin was requested his favourite hair shade. At first, he couldn't select which type finest suited him. "Effectively, that's a tricky one," Jimin stated, in accordance with a translation on the video. "My hair's this shade now, so I actually like this. What shade is that this? Blue-ish? Navy-ish?"

Throughout a 2018 interview with Buzzfeed, Jimin stated that he couldn't choose only one coiffure, saying, "I coloured my hair quite a few occasions. I preferred all of them in their very own distinctive means."

Throughout an interview with Attract, Jimin spoke about his skincare routine. “I don’t actually do something additional particular for my pores and skin on the aircraft. However I attempt to drink as a lot water as potential.”

Just lately, when first look of BTS’ new single Butter was out, the man who obtained all the eye was Jimin. He was sporting unicorn hair. It had hints of violet, pink, yellow and white regarded daringly completely different. It has additionally introduced consideration to a cute little chicken present in Asia. Followers in contrast the hair color to the hues discovered on the plumage of the White-Browed Tit Warbler. It’s a stunning chicken that’s present in China and the Himalayas. Isn’t that fairly cool?

