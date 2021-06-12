Has New York Hit a Progressive Plateau? The Mayor’s Race Is a Key Test.

Has New York Hit a Progressive Plateau? The Mayor’s Race Is a Key Check.



“For the opposite candidates,” he added, “that basically cedes that dialogue to Adams.”

An NY1-Ipsos ballot launched on Monday discovered that 46 p.c of seemingly Democratic voters seen crime and public security as the highest precedence for the subsequent mayor. A staggering 72 p.c stated they considerably or strongly agreed that the Police Division ought to put extra officers on the road.

1 / 4 of seemingly voters polled for the survey recognized themselves as extra progressive than the Democratic Celebration. Almost an equal share, 22 p.c, stated they have been extra centrist or conservative. Simply over half known as themselves “usually in step with the Democratic Celebration,” which has shifted considerably to the left as a entire lately.

Regardless of the major outcomes, occasion strategists warn in opposition to drawing sweeping conclusions from a post-pandemic Democratic municipal contest that’s prone to be a low-turnout affair.

Nonetheless, metropolis elections lately have been essential barometers of grass-roots power, together with the 2019 race for Queens district legal professional, the place Tiffany L. Cabán, who ran as a Democratic Socialist, practically defeated Melinda Katz, a veteran of New York politics.

On this yr’s race for Manhattan district legal professional, at the least three contenders have sought to emulate Ms. Cabán. However the three — Tahanie Aboushi, Eliza Orlins and Dan Quart — have struggled to win assist. A extra reasonable candidate, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, has led in fund-raising, together with $8.2 million in contributions that she not too long ago made to her personal marketing campaign, and the few accessible polls.

Tensions on the left burst into public view when Zephyr Teachout, a candidate for governor in 2014, argued on Twitter that Mr. Quart, Ms. Orlins and Ms. Aboushi had no path to victory.

That drew a sharp response from Cynthia Nixon, who challenged Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo from the left within the 2018 major and helps Ms. Aboushi. (Ms. Teachout helps Alvin Bragg, a former prosecutor who has additionally received the backing of progressive teams.)