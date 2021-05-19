Has Nikki Tamboli been eliminated from the show? Her comment on Aastha Gill’s post sparks speculations

Has Nikki Tamboli been eliminated from the present? Her comment on Aastha Gill’s post sparks speculations





Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot now in Cape City, South Africa. The beautiful nation has been a favorite spot to shoot the present with its journey spots and beautiful locales. We now have heard that Vishal Aditya Singh has been ousted from the present. Now, Nikki Tamboli’s post on Aastha Gill and Varun Sood’s pic is making folks marvel if she is out of Rohit Shetty’s present. It might certainly be a shocker. Along with her bodily prowess and abilities, she was the process queen of Bigg Boss 14. Nobody would anticipate her to be out so quickly. Aastha Gill, the singer posted an image with Varun Sood. Nikki Tamboli commented, “Cannot wait to have enjoyable with you guys once more…Lacking you.” Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul’s on-location shoot footage are all about having enjoyable

However there is no such thing as a affirmation if she is out or not. In most chance, she has fared poorly in a single process and has gone in for the elimination process. This time, the line-up is kind of sturdy. We now have robust rivals like Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and so on. As per rumours, Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill are going sturdy in the preliminary section. Additionally Learn – Rubina Dilaik is lacking Abhinav Shukla; shares THROWBACK footage recalling the final time she hugged him

Nikki Tamboli went for the present simply 10 days after the demise of her elder brother, Jatin. He had been unwell for a very long time. He contracted the virus and developed pneumonia. It led to lung collapse. Regardless of the greatest efforts of docs, he couldn’t make it. Nikki Tamboli had been venting her emotions on social media. She has written about how robust it’s for her household to manage up with this example however she wish to win the present for her late brother. Allow us to wait and watch on what’s the precise standing! Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh is the first elimination of the stunt-based actuality TV present? – here is what we all know

