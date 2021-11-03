Has the public woken up on inflation? Amish asked a BJP spokesperson on the results of the bye-election, got such an answer

In Amish Devgan’s live debate, Amish Devgan stoked sharp questions on BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi over the defeat of BJP in the by-elections. In such a situation, there was a strong debate between anchor Amish Devgan and Sudhanshu Trivedi. During this, Amish Devgan asked- ‘Winned on some but lost on most. Since then Randeep Singh Sujewala, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajiv Shukla, Sanjay Raut, many people are giving statements and saying that now start preparing for 2024. Do you think that the inflation which you underestimated, the public told you that inflation is affecting it. Have you woken up?

On this, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said- ‘Look, local issues are also affected a lot in the by-elections that are held. If you try to see the overall national picture, then what our opponents said, yes it is true that the prices of petrol and diesel have increased at this time. It is also true that a few months back there was such a huge wave of Kovid, yet the situation is here that we have won by performing well in the states from Assam to Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. So somewhere it shows that those who were trying to say that in this larger picture, the same trend should be seen all over India, it is not visible.’

Sudhanshu further said- ‘One more thing I want to say with facts. The number of by-elections held before the elections since 2019. There were 16-17 times, out of which BJP lost 12-13. Ajmer was also defeated, Gujarat was also defeated. Remember, we lost in Gorakhpur too.

Hearing this from Sudhanshu Trivedi, Amish Devgan said- ‘So are you considering losing as an omen? And don’t consider inflation as an issue?’ On this Sudhanshu Trivedi says- ‘I am doing another thing, remember what was the picture of the opposition at that time. His airplane took off and then what happened, someone fell here, someone fell there, after that no one could land. That’s why I want to say that the issue of local by-elections has no effect on that of the national issue, I do not say that. But the influence of local subjects is more.’

Amish further asks – I am not talking about here and there, I am asking a direct question. Do you see inflation and farmers issue or not? Sudhanshu agrees and says – Yes, I said in the beginning itself, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased. We are saying this. But look at this, when the performance of BJP has been like this in such a bad phase, then how will it be when the situation gets better.

In such a situation, the Amish started saying – you said this is a bad phase? Sudhanshu says – There is no doubt about it. If this was the era of Corona, then such a bad wave came. Oh man, when there is such a better performance in such a bad phase, then what will happen next?

Amish started saying – losing in Bengal, losing in Rajasthan, Himachal is a better performance? Your CM Jai Ram Thakur is saying – We lost because of inflation. In response, the BJP spokesperson says – I had said it in the first sentence itself. Amish says – All the companions of victory, do not be afraid of defeat. We are not saying that the BJP has suffered a massive defeat, but the defeat has begun.

