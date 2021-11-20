Hasan Ali Bowls 219 KM per hour speed ball due to technical issue in speed gun shoaib akhtar holds record of fastest ball social media blooms video gone viral

In the first T20 match against Bangladesh, a ball by Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali was hit by a speed gun at 219 km/hr. After this there was an earthquake on social media. It was the same thing everywhere that Hasan Ali broke Shoaib Akhtar’s record of fastest delivery of 161.3 km/hr.

In the first T20 match of three matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan won by 4 wickets. Hasan Ali, who took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs, played an important role in this victory for Pakistan. During this match, Hasan Ali came into the limelight when he bowled the second ball of his first spell, which was recorded by the speedometer at 219 km/hr.

After this speed, there was a stampede on social media and why not because one fast bowler came but Shoaib Akhtar’s 18-year-old record has not been broken yet. Akhtar bowled the ball at a speed of 161.3 km/hr against England in the 2003 ODI World Cup in Cape Town. Everyone was surprised to see this speed of Hasan Ali.

There was only one question in everyone’s mind, did Hasan Ali really break Akhtar’s record? This incident happened on the second ball of the second over of this match when Bangladeshi batsman Najmul Hossein Shanto came to bat at the crease. Due to a speed gun error, Hasan Ali bowled a ball whose speed was recorded at 219 km/hr, although it was later clarified that this was just a technical problem.

The video of his ball started becoming fiercely viral on social media. One after the other, many consecutive users started tweeting funny by posting this. A user tagged the Pakistan Cricket Board and even PCB media and wished it well.

Let us tell you that Pakistan did not win easily in this exciting match. Chasing the target of 128 runs, Pakistan got off to a bad start. The visiting team lost their four wickets for 24 runs. After this, Fakhar Zaman (34) took over the innings with Khushdil Shah (34). In the end, Shadab Khan made 21 off 10 balls and Mohammad Nawaz scored 18 runs in 8 balls to give the team a 4-wicket win.

Significantly, in this match, Pakistan defeated hosts Bangladesh to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Hasan Ali, who was trolled after dropping a catch in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021, made a spectacular comeback in this match and played an important role in winning his team. He was also adjudged the player of the match for his excellent bowling in this match.