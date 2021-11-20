Hasan Ali Punished By ICC For Breaching Code of Conduct by Wrong Action Towards Batsman Also Bangladesh Cricket Team Fined for Slow Over Rate Against Pakistan

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has been found guilty of breaching the code of conduct by the ICC and he has been punished. Apart from this, Bangladesh cricket team has also been fined for slow over rate.

Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali was on Saturday reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. In addition, Bangladesh players were also fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rates during the first T20 International in Dhaka.

The incident happened in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings in the first T20I when Hasan Ali made an inappropriate gesture after dismissing batsman Nurul Hasan. By this act, he violated Level 1 of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct relating to players and support staff.

According to this code, “refers to such language, action and gesture during an international match as may provoke a batsman to react aggressively after being dismissed.” The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement. “Furthermore, one demerit point has been added to Hasan’s disciplinary record, whose first violation in 24 months,” it said.

Bangladesh players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rates during the match, which were found to be one over short of the stipulated time. “In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for each over bowled by the team in the stipulated time,” the ICC said.

Hasan Ali and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah have accepted the breach proposed by Niamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. After which there has been no need for official hearing in both these cases.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan team is playing a 3-match T20 series in Bangladesh. The first match made a lot of headlines. In this match, Pakistan got the victory but there was a lot of discussion on both Shoaib Malik’s wicket and now Hasan Ali’s wrong gesture. In this match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.