Haseen Dilruba Teaser Out Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey Are In Twisted Tale of Lust, Obsession, Deceit





Haseen Dilruba Teaser Out: The teaser of the much-anticipated movie Haseen Dilruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane is out and it’s positively an intriguing one. The teaser begins with Taapsee stepping out of the prepare adopted up by mysterious scenes that includes Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The teaser additionally reveals Vikrant and Taapsee getting married and the way ‘shades of lust, obsession, and deceit’ take over the principle characters of the movie. It’s powerful to decipher the plot of the homicide thriller from the teaser that’s set to unveil ‘Kaunspiracy’ amid the troubled life of Taapsee and Vikrant. Additionally Learn – Netizens Are Confused After Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Complicated’ Reply To Ayushmann Khurrana, Ask ‘Kehna Kya Chahte Ho?’

Sharing the teaser, Taapsee wrote, “Pyaar ke teen rang, khoon ke chhiton ke sang (three shades of love, with a splash of blood).” She added the hashtags #HaseenDilruba and #TheUltimateKaunspiracy. (sic)” Additionally Learn – Kangana Ranaut Hijacks Yami Gautam’s Wedding ceremony Posts, Provides Gyaan to Ayushmann Khurrana And Vikrant Massey

Watch Teaser Right here:

On Monday morning, Taapsee shared a poster of the movie and captioned it, “Ek shama. Do parwaane. Kya jal mitenge yeh deewaanein?”

The movie is helmed by Binil Mathew and is produced by Anand L Rai. Talking in regards to the movie, Rai stated in an announcement to PTI, “Haseen Dillruba is a homicide thriller inside a twisted love story, a style we now have not explored earlier than. Actually trying ahead to entertaining and interact the viewers with this edgy script.” The movie is scheduled to launch on July 2 on Netflix.