Sports

Hasin Jahan Raises characterless criminal men Issue, Mohammed Shami wife said women can never be united woman is woman’s enemy

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Hasin Jahan Raises characterless criminal men Issue, Mohammed Shami wife said women can never be united woman is woman’s enemy
Written by admin
Hasin Jahan Raises characterless criminal men Issue, Mohammed Shami wife said women can never be united woman is woman’s enemy

Hasin Jahan Raises characterless criminal men Issue, Mohammed Shami wife said women can never be united woman is woman’s enemy

Hasin Jahan Raises characterless criminal men Issue, Mohammed Shami wife said women can never be united woman is woman’s enemy

Hasin Jahan Instagram: Hasin Jahan shared a picture of herself on Instagram on 14 February 2022. In it, she was wearing a red dress and was posing with one foot on the stool.

Hasin Jahan On Characterless Criminals Men: Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has once again raised the issue of characterless criminal men. At the same time, it has also been said that when there is an opportunity, characterless criminal men become one, while the oppressed women do not have the right to assemble. Not only this, Haseen Jahan has also described women as the biggest enemy of women.

Hasin Jahan shared a picture of herself on Instagram on March 2022. In the caption of this picture, he wrote, ‘Women’s biggest enemy is women. Characterless criminals (characterless criminals) men who oppress women and if a mazlum woman starts a war, then all characterless criminals (characterless criminals) men become one.’

He further wrote, ‘But women do not have the right to unite or raise their voices together. Especially when there is a high profile affair. Some women or organizations are definitely for women’s rights, but they are only for maintaining their own chair, you will never see such women or organizations stand in any high profile case.

Haseen Jahan is very active on social media and keeps voicing her opinion on various issues. She also keeps on writing motivational things while sharing pictures and videos. However, users often associate her post with her husband Shami.

READ Also  Isha Negi Birthday Wish By Rishabh Pant Cricketers Girlfriend Said I love You In Instagram Story

beautiful where shared a picture of himself on Instagram on 14 February 2022. In that picture, she was wearing a red dress and was posing with one leg on a stool. You can see Haseen Jahan’s post below.

in the caption of that picture beautiful where Wrote, ‘Even if I forget you, but you forget me, I will not let this happen, walk with love or not with hatred, you will definitely remember me.’ He also posted a closed eye emoji at the end of the caption. Haseen Jahan’s post was commented on by many users referring to Shami.


#Hasin #Jahan #Raises #characterless #criminal #men #Issue #Mohammed #Shami #wife #women #united #woman #womans #enemy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  T20 cricket story

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment