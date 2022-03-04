Hasin Jahan Raises characterless criminal men Issue, Mohammed Shami wife said women can never be united woman is woman’s enemy

Hasin Jahan On Characterless Criminals Men: Hasin Jahan, wife of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, has once again raised the issue of characterless criminal men. At the same time, it has also been said that when there is an opportunity, characterless criminal men become one, while the oppressed women do not have the right to assemble. Not only this, Haseen Jahan has also described women as the biggest enemy of women.

Hasin Jahan shared a picture of herself on Instagram on March 2022. In the caption of this picture, he wrote, ‘Women’s biggest enemy is women. Characterless criminals (characterless criminals) men who oppress women and if a mazlum woman starts a war, then all characterless criminals (characterless criminals) men become one.’

He further wrote, ‘But women do not have the right to unite or raise their voices together. Especially when there is a high profile affair. Some women or organizations are definitely for women’s rights, but they are only for maintaining their own chair, you will never see such women or organizations stand in any high profile case.

Haseen Jahan is very active on social media and keeps voicing her opinion on various issues. She also keeps on writing motivational things while sharing pictures and videos. However, users often associate her post with her husband Shami.

beautiful where shared a picture of himself on Instagram on 14 February 2022. In that picture, she was wearing a red dress and was posing with one leg on a stool. You can see Haseen Jahan’s post below.

in the caption of that picture beautiful where Wrote, ‘Even if I forget you, but you forget me, I will not let this happen, walk with love or not with hatred, you will definitely remember me.’ He also posted a closed eye emoji at the end of the caption. Haseen Jahan’s post was commented on by many users referring to Shami.