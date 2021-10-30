hasranga-takes-second-hattrick-of-t20-world-cup-2021-after-ireland-curtis-campher-full-list-of-bowlers-brett-lee-lasith-malinga-thisara-perera – Wanindu Hasranga hat-trick Lekar created history, became the third bowler to do so in T20 World Cup; View full list

Wanindu Hasaranga is the third bowler to complete a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup. Apart from this, he is the fourth bowler in the world and third from Sri Lanka to take a hat-trick in both ODI and T20 formats.

Bowlers who took hat-trick in both ODI and T20

David Miller hit two consecutive sixes in the last over as South Africa registered a thrilling four-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Apart from this, Wanindu Hasaranga also took a hat-trick in this match and he became the second bowler to do so in the T20 World Cup 2021.

At the same time, he became the third bowler to do so in the T20 World Cup by taking a hat-trick. Apart from this, Hasaranga also became the fourth and third Sri Lankan bowler to take a hat-trick in both ODI and T20 formats.

Brett Lee (Australia)

Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka)

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Bowlers who took hat-trick in T20 World Cup

Brett Lee vs Bangladesh, Cape Town 2007

Curtis Kaempfer vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi 2021

Wanindu Hasaranga vs South Africa, Sharjah 2021

It is worth noting that in this match, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada overturned Hasranga’s hat-trick. Playing first, Sri Lanka scored 142 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs. For him, opener Pathum Nisanka scored 72 runs in 58 balls with the help of 6 fours and 3 sixes. Charit Aslanka scored 21 runs in 14 balls.

South Africa needed 41 runs in the last four overs but scoring runs was not easy. In such a situation, Bavuma raised hopes by hitting a six over midwicket but on the first ball of the next over of Hasaranga, Nisanka caught him at ‘Cow Corner’. Hasaranga completed his hat-trick by getting Pretorius caught at long on.

In reply, South Africa scored 146 for 6 in 19.5 overs. David Miller hit two consecutive sixes in the last over of Lahiru Kumara to lead the team to victory. At the same time, Rabada gave the Proteas victory by hitting a four on the fifth ball of the last over.

With this win, South Africa are at No. 3 in Group 1 with 4 points after winning two out of 3 matches. At the same time, this is Sri Lanka’s second defeat in 3 matches. Sri Lanka are on the fourth spot with two points and the net run rate has reached negative.