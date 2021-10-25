Hastily transferred the money to the wrong account? Is it the process of getting money back in the correct account Hastily transferred the money to the wrong account? This is the process to get the money back in the correct account This is the process to get the money back in the correct account

When money is transferred by mistake to another bank account, it may take one and a half to two months to get it back to the rightful owner.

You can also get your money back when the money reaches an unknown account. Provided you follow the right procedure with restraint and caution. However, this process takes some time. After thorough investigation, the money is transferred to the right person. Actually, many times people in a hurry, due to lack of information, getting wrong details or due to other reasons transfer money to another account instead of the correct account. Most of the time this mistake occurs due to input/filling of wrong account number. However, if you have also made this mistake, then first of all contact your bank.

If you want, inform it by dialing the customer care number of the bank or ask for help by writing an e-mail. If the branch is near your home then try to inform the branch manager about it. It is generally seen that the accounts in which money goes unintentionally or by unknown people, they easily agree to return that amount.

By the way, what if the receiver refuses to return the money? The answer is legal action. You can complain against him to the police. Case can also be done. However, this will make matters more complicated and it may take longer to get your money out. Therefore, try to find a solution as soon as possible through dialogue with the bank and the receiver at your level.

According to the information, when the amount is transferred to another bank account by mistake, then it may take one and a half to two months to get it back to the rightful owner. Experts also suggest that the issue can be resolved by talking to the bank branch where the money has been transferred.

