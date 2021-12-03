Havana Syndrome Mystery: Review Finds No Answers
WASHINGTON – The CIA and government scientists have been working for months to find the cause of chronic illnesses reported by intelligence officials and diplomats – but the health events known as Havana Syndrome remain as mysterious as they were a year ago.
Intelligence officials did not find any evidence to support the allegations. There are no intelligence interruptions involved in the anti-spy service. No one discovered microwaves, other readings of energy pulses, or any other weapon that could be to blame.
Some officials say they believe Russia is involved. And the director of the CIA, William J. Burns issued a warning during a trip to Moscow this month: If Russia is found to be responsible, it will have consequences.
The difficulty in developing evidence indicates the difficulty of the issue and indicates that a major breakthrough is missing – proof that someone is using the device or informing the CIA of what’s going on – getting answers can be a slow, frustrating and potentially controversial process, especially for those who have suffered Is for them.
Some outside experts have suggested that the symptoms – severe headaches, dizziness, nausea and others – are a reaction to a form of mental stress, a so-called “functional illness” – a suggestion that has been denied by victims and many government officials.
Some scientists believe that sensory disturbances, such as the strange sounds associated with Havana syndrome cases, heat or pressure, along with anxiety, can trigger actual symptoms and illness.
According to people who have been informed of these cases, there are now 750 official reports of possible inconsistent health incidents, but about three-quarters are no longer being investigated as potential cases of Havana syndrome. Some reports lacked the necessary sensory experience, such as heat, pressure, or sound, before the onset of symptoms, and others found a different environmental or medical explanation. According to people informed about intelligence, some of these cases may be psychological.
But of the nearly 200 cases of mysterious events still under active investigation, the Biden administration does not believe they were caused by functional illness or other psychological reactions. In such cases, a U.S. official said, several explanations, including directed energy, sonic equipment or other medical explanations, are possible.
According to US officials, microwave-like directed energy is one of the theories, perhaps the leading theory. But, so far, the CIA has been unable to gather hard evidence to show that anyone with symptoms of Havana syndrome has had an energy pulse.
According to officials familiar with the effort, agencies across the government are looking for missing signals from them that will help unravel the mystery. Examination with the FBI, NSA and CIA includes reviewing forensic evidence, including surveillance tapes from the US Embassy. The government is taking measures to find any directed energy targeting American diplomats and spies abroad.
An official said the work showed that various agencies were determined to get to the bottom of what was happening. However, the work could take time, the official warned. The government needs to find the “right answer”, not the “simple answer,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because much of the government’s work is classified to determine the cause of the incident.
U.S. officials have repeatedly said that the symptoms are real, and that the CIA, the Biden administration and Congress have taken steps to improve access to medical care and improve compensation for victims who can no longer work.
“As far as I know, I’ve talked to dozens and dozens of my colleagues who have fallen victim to the real loss of real people,” Mr. Burns said at a congressional hearing last month.
In a report last year, the National Academy of Sciences concluded that microwave weapons, a form of pulsed directed energy, were the most likely cause. Recent studies have suggested that directed energy or microwaves can cause brain injury and cause symptoms similar to Havana syndrome.
Others reported intelligence that the lack of evidence is shocking, as the directed energy known to be injured must be traceable. The absence of evidence could mean that the opposing force is using technology unknown to the United States.
It could also mean that the theory that directed energy is being used is wrong.
Some government officials believe that Russia is responsible for at least some of the incidents and that it deliberately targeted US military personnel and CIA operatives. During a visit to Moscow this month, Mr Burns told Russian officials that any operation that seriously harms the brain of US personnel is outside the scope of Russia’s intelligence service and would have consequences if Russia is held accountable, according to people familiar with the conversation. The Washington Post had earlier warned Mr Burns of Russian authorities.
This is the second time that senior US officials have raised the issue with their Russian counterparts, who have consistently denied involvement. President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir V at his Geneva summit earlier this year. The issue was raised with Putin.
U.S. intelligence agencies have also been unable to intercept any communications about rival foreign services using equipment on U.S. diplomats or spies. Which could shed light on foreign intelligence agencies or prevent the communication of rival spies is the top priority for intelligence agencies, according to people informed about the investigation.
What’s more, even the medical staff working with the intelligence agencies have not been able to develop a definitive diagnosis or any kind of test to determine who has been victimized and who has other types of medical ailments.
Individual victims have reported that their doctors have found signs of injury or nerve damage to be consistent with blood signs and brain scans. However, investigators looking at a wide group of victims who found symptoms did not find a pattern similar to those found in the victims, similar to the results of diagnostic tests.
Mark Lenzi, an official with the Guangzhou Injured State Department in China, said cognitive testing of many people with Havana syndrome showed similar deficiencies, especially in exercises involving three-dimensional shape rotation. Such tests are given to fighter pilots and are carried out by the Air Force and Navy. Lenzi was tested early in his career, the results of which can be compared with recent evaluations.
The government, Mr. Lenzi also said, has readings showing the presence of dangerous levels of microwave energy in China. In the unclassified workers’ compensation report he filed with the Department of Labor, Mr. Lenzi explained how his neighbor in China used a commercial detector to record high levels of microwave energy in his neighboring apartment.
But government follow-up tests use a widely recognized classified instrument that is not as reliable in detecting directed energy, Mr. Lenzi said, whose work involves using directed energy to detect foreign explosions. When the government says that directed energy is a theory but there is no proof, “it is not true,” Mr Lenzi said.
“They have reading, especially in Guangzhou,” he said.
The CIA has set up the Global Health Incident Cell, which is reviewing all reports, to find out the cause of the incidents and to improve medical care for those injured.
A senior U.S. official has said that intelligence agencies “want a breakthrough because we want to know what is going on.” Finding the answer, whatever it is, can not only help the government stop what causes them, but also help doctors treat illnesses.
Some former government officials say the episode is decades behind. Some say the hearing aids used by the Russian government in the 1990s and aimed at CIA officials working at the US embassy caused nausea and other symptoms.
But the most recent incidents began in late 2016 in Cuba, where 40 CIA officers and diplomats said they heard strange noises, then reported headaches and nausea in episodes until May 2018. Those with the longest exposure reported long-term disability.
Since then, U.S. diplomats have been injured in Guangzhou and other cities in China. More than two dozen U.S. officials have reported symptoms in Vienna. There have been other reports from around the world involving military officers, CIA personnel and diplomats.
