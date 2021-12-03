Havana Syndrome Mystery: Review Finds No Answers

WASHINGTON – The CIA and government scientists have been working for months to find the cause of chronic illnesses reported by intelligence officials and diplomats – but the health events known as Havana Syndrome remain as mysterious as they were a year ago.

Intelligence officials did not find any evidence to support the allegations. There are no intelligence interruptions involved in the anti-spy service. No one discovered microwaves, other readings of energy pulses, or any other weapon that could be to blame.

Some officials say they believe Russia is involved. And the director of the CIA, William J. Burns issued a warning during a trip to Moscow this month: If Russia is found to be responsible, it will have consequences.

The difficulty in developing evidence indicates the difficulty of the issue and indicates that a major breakthrough is missing – proof that someone is using the device or informing the CIA of what’s going on – getting answers can be a slow, frustrating and potentially controversial process, especially for those who have suffered Is for them.