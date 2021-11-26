Have a Look Nia Sharma sexy club dancing video viral on social media. nia sharma sexy club dance video viral on social media

Nia Sharma latest picture and video

Sharing this video, Nia Sharma wrote in the caption that a big hug to each one of you for being present last night. You all are so welcome. She was happy to see this. Thank you all for a wonderful night. Along with this dance of Nia Sharma, many of her latest pictures are also being liked a lot. Nia Sharma has also shared her latest video with this. Where Nia Sharma is seen dancing to an English song with her friend.

nia sharma hot look

In this picture, Nia Sharma is wearing a red crop top and gray jeans. Even with this video, Nia Sharma has written in the caption that even the effort is visible when you dance with comfortable people. Significantly, Nia Sharma started her career in the year 2011 with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Nia Sharma became a super hit with Jamai Raja

After this, Jamai Raja TV show with Ravi Dubey gave flight to his career. Nia Sharma has ruled TV even by becoming a serpent. After this, with the new version of Jamai Raja in the web world, Nia Sharma was also seen posing in a hot and bikini.

Nia Sharma trolled badly

For the past several years, Nia Sharma is counted among the sexy stars of Asia. Nia Sharma has also had to be trolled many times due to her looks. Nia Sharma shares her pictures on Instagram with impunity. Nia Sharma says that she doesn’t care what people say.