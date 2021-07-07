Have a Question for Eric Adams?

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is almost certain to become New York City’s next mayor. He won the Democratic primary in a city where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans.

But he has formidable challenges to overcome. Unemployment rates are high, especially for low-paid service workers. The shift to remote work threatens thousands of businesses that serve commuters. And coronavirus cases are on the rise again.

We’re interviewing Adams for an online event on the future of the city we’ll be broadcasting live on August 19, and we want to ask him your questions.

Please record a video of yourself, mentioning your first name and the neighborhood or community in which you live, as well as your question. Send it before August 2.