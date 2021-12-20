Have taken the policy of LIC, have not updated the PAN card, then deal with it immediately, know – complete process How to update PAN Card details with LIC online and offline, Know Process – LIC has taken the policy on the policy, not updated If you have a PAN card, then deal with it immediately, know the complete process

Actually, keeping in mind the interest of policyholders, LIC has been advertising for updating PAN in its records for some time now. If you haven’t done this, get it done as soon as possible.

If you have taken a policy of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), then it is mandatory to update the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with it. Are you unable to do this work due to some reason or do not remember whether your PAN details are updated or not? Then this thing can be done easily.

This work can be done both offline and online. You can get this thing done with the help of LIC website, nearest LIC office/service center or through your agent. The PAN card details can be updated with the corporation as follows:

You have to visit LIC’s website http://www.licindia.in or licindia.in/Home/Online-PAN-Registration.

Keep your policy number, PAN, date of birth (date of birth) and e-mail ID ready, as you will need these while updating your PAN.

You can update this detail in the records of all your LIC policies through the link given below.

Not only this, the user or the policy holder can also find out whether their PAN is registered with the policy or not. This work is done on the Corporation’s site http://www.licindia.in or linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus? This can be done easily by visiting

If you are not able to do this work online then you can get this work done by visiting the nearest LIC branch or through your LIC agent.

If you do not have PAN, then the said person should apply for it as soon as possible. That work can be done by visiting the Income Tax Department website. Don’t forget to update the PAN with the Corporation once you have received it.

According to the corporation, this is very important in terms of Know Your Customer (KYC). Also, it will be necessary to participate in the proposed public offering by LIC.

Doubts on LIC’s IPO in the next quarter, but the government has confidence: Public sector insurance company LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) is unlikely to come out in the current financial year as valuations took longer than expected. A senior official of a merchant banker, who is involved in the preparations for the IPO, says that the work of valuation of this huge public company is not yet complete and it may take some more time.

Even after the valuation is done, it will take time to complete many regulatory processes related to the issuance. DIPAM, the department that looks after the government’s stake in state-owned companies, has assigned the task of valuation of LIC to Milliman Advisors.