Have you left any work in the world? Filmmaker furious over PM’s turban remark, compared to Kejriwal

10 seconds ago
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 has started. It is being said that the real contest is between BJP and Samajwadi Party. All the people living in the country and abroad are giving their opinion on the Mahamukabala of UP. Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan is also giving his opinion on Twitter. KRK has vowed that he will never return to India if Yogi Adityanath is not defeated on March 10. Together they wrote – Bajrangbali ki Jai.

KRK took a jibe at PM Modi: Not only this, Kamal R Khan has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Modi. KRK wrote that the CBI questioned Rishi Aggarwal on the fraud, who robbed ₹23,000 from banks but the CBI did not arrest him. Why? Because he is sir’s friend! Anyone else would have been inside!

Comparison of PM Modi and Kejriwal: Comparing Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi, KRK wrote on Twitter that I have caught many lies of Arvind Kejriwal in the last one week, so I can say with full confidence that Modi ji and Kejriwal ji are two sides of the same coin. Sir ji Arvind Kejriwal what is the problem in saying that you do not support Khalistan and Khalistani terrorists. I think you should say this.

In another tweet, taking a jibe at PM Modi, Kamal R Khan wrote that lo ji, today Modi ji said that he has been wearing a turban for many years. Where are your feet sir? You are awesome sir. There is nothing in this world which you have not done sir. In another tweet, KRK wrote that the price of crude oil has crossed 100 dollars! This means that the election is over and petrol costs Rs 150 a liter!

Kamal Khan has also taunted the future of the country. He wrote, ‘The country whose stock exchange is also run at the behest of a yogi, you can clearly see the future of that country.’ Kamal Khan often stays in the headlines for his statements. Earlier, after PM Modi became the Prime Minister, Kamal R Khan had spoken of leaving the country. Now people can troll Kamal Khan on social media.

