Have you made this mistake somewhere in PM Kisan scheme? 4000 rupees of 10th installment can come in the account

Your name can be seen in the list by checking the status on pmkisan.gov.in website. If your name is not visible there, then the installment of PM Kisan Yojana may be stopped due to the reasons mentioned below.

change in document

The center has recently made changes in the documents required to register for the scheme. According to media reports, the central government has made it mandatory for the beneficiary to have a ration card to register for the scheme. Apart from this, the beneficiaries will also have to submit a soft copy of the required documents on the portal. If you have also not given these documents during the application, then you can contact the online portal and village development officer and village headman.

It is mandatory to provide these documents

Under PM Kisan Yojana (PM Kisan) the applicant has to upload his/her ration card number. Along with this, the applicant has to upload the scan copy of the bank account detail copy, copy of Khatauni or Jotbahi and other necessary documents including Aadhar card, bank passbook and declaration form.

These mistakes can stop money

If you have given the complete documents correctly but during the application you have not filled the bank account number or IFSC code, applicant name, applicant related information and other information correctly, then money in your account may stop. You can check the list in the status bar by visiting the website of PM Kisan Yojana pmkisan.gov.in to check whether money will come in your account.

4 thousand rupees can come in the account of farmers

Under PM Kisan Yojana, Rs 6000 is sent every year to the account of farmers. This amount is given in three installments every four months. That is, 2000 rupees come every four months. Now there are speculations that during the 10th installment coming, the central government can double this amount given to the farmers. That is, now Rs 12000 can come annually and Rs 4000 every four months. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this.