Have you taken LIC policy? But if this work is not done, then get it done immediately, you will not have to worry about PAN Details Updation & Demat Account Opening: Have you taken LIC policy? But if this work is not done, then get it done immediately, you will not have to worry – have LIC policy taken? But if this work is not done, then get it done immediately, you will not have to worry

In order to avail the facilities and services of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), it is necessary to update the PAN card along with the policy. LIC has been making policyholders aware of this for some time now. By updating PAN card details, mobile number and e-mail ID, you will be able to access (benefit) all LIC services. This can be done through LIC’s website, with further information and help messages in this regard (by SMSing your city name to 56767474), calling 022-68276827 and LIC mobile app “My LIC” ( MyLIC) can be found.

Updating your personal records with LIC is very simple. This work can be done by visiting LIC’s website (www.licindia.in). First of all, on the home page of the website, you will get the option of “Online Permanent Account Number (PAN) Registration”. Next you have to provide your date of birth, gender, e-mail id, PAN, full name, mobile number and LIC policy number etc. Then by following further guidelines you will be able to update PAN card in all your LIC policies. If you have any problem or need help in this regard, then you can contact your LIC agent.

Apart from this, you will also be able to know the PAN status in the policy on the website of LIC. You will also get the option for this on the home page, which will be named as “Online Checking Policy PAN Status”. On clicking on this, you will have to give your policy number, date of birth and PAN number etc., after which you will be able to know your PAN status.

If you do not have a demat account, then that too has to be opened. NSDL (NSDL: https://sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do?doRecognisedFpi=yes&intmid=19) or CDSL (CDSL: https://sebi.gov.in/sebiweb/other/OtherAction.do ?doRecognisedFpi=yes&intmid=18) This can be done by visiting the site. You will have to provide your latest photograph, PAN card, address proof and canceled cheque to these Depository Participants (DPs). May be DP will ask you for some more information apart from this. In case of problem in this regard, help can be taken from your banker or broker.

Actually, LIC’s mega IPO is likely to come by the year of the financial year, for the membership of which it is very important to update the PAN card with LIC. According to LIC’s public notice, policyholders will be able to subscribe to the upcoming IPO only if their PAN card is updated with LIC.