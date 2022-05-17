‘Have you talked to a nurse lately?’: Health care at heart of Ontario election debate

‘Have you talked to a nurse these days?’: Health care at heart of Ontario election debate



Ontario Inexperienced Occasion Chief Mike Schreiner took goal at Progressive Conservative Chief Doug Ford, saying nurses felt “disrespected” and “overworked” beneath his management by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schreiner made the feedback throughout the leaders’ debate Monday night in Toronto.

“Have you talked to a nurse about how insulted they really feel being referred to as heroes after which basically having their wages lower by having them frozen?” he stated. “Mr. Ford, if you need to construct capability in our system you have to spend money on the those that ship our care and nurses are the spine.”

Schreiner promised that, if elected, his social gathering would scrap Invoice 124, a piece of laws that caps the salaries of public employees, together with nurses.

“They deserve to have Invoice 124 gone, they deserve to have the chance to negotiate honest wages and honest advantages,” he stated. “, even their psychological well being care advantages have been frozen, their whole profit package deal was frozen.”

Each the NDP and Liberal Occasion have additionally vowed to repeal the invoice if voted into energy on June 2.

Ford hit again, touting his social gathering’s investments in hospitals, saying he doesn’t know the place Schreiner was getting his “figures” from.

“We’re constructing new hospitals,” he stated. “They need to work in a clear atmosphere. There’s hospitals that have been 80 years outdated, that have been crumbling,” he stated. “They need to work in a clear atmosphere — and we’re constructing the hospitals.”

Ford additionally stated his social gathering would additionally fund nurses’ tuition charges in the event that they work in an underserved space, and famous that his authorities gave private help employees a $3-an-hour increase and are giving nurses a $5,000 retention pay bonus.

Nonetheless, the opposite three leaders argued that repealing the laws that capped the compensation will increase of nurses and different public sector employees would assist them greater than giving them a one-time cost.

The remarks come on the heels of a report launched by the Registered Nurses’ Affiliation of Ontario final week, which discovered that over 75 per cent of the nation’s nurses are “burnt out.”

The survey additionally discovered 69 per cent stated they’re planning to depart their place inside 5 years.

Ford additionally got here beneath hearth for his social gathering’s dealing with of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca criticized Ford’s dealing with of the pandemic, together with the choice to reopen in early 2021, and for implementing lockdown measures that restricted entry to outside parks.

“We didn’t get all the pieces proper, however each choice I made was with the perfect intention and greatest medical recommendation at the time,” Ford stated.

He touted his authorities’s transfer to procure private protecting gear for front-line employees.

“We’ll by no means depend on every other jurisdiction every other nation on the earth for PPE,” he stated. “3M is manufacturing tens of millions and tens of millions of N95 masks, we’ve surgical masks, we’ve robe (and) we’ve face shields.”

















Ford additionally hit again at Liberal Chief Steven Del Duca, saying he labored on the province’s pandemic response “actually 24-7.”

“It’s straightforward to sit again from the sidelines when you didn’t have to make the robust selections that I had to make and criticize,” he stated. “You might have the best job, to criticize.”

NDP Chief Andrea Horwath stated there are a lot of individuals nonetheless affected by COVID-19.

“Small companies misplaced a lot, individuals misplaced family members,” she stated. “We have now to take care of of us psychological well being on this province.”

Horwath stated her social gathering has a plan to present psychological well being care by individuals’s OHIP playing cards, “not their bank card.”

