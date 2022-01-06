Hawaii changes COVID-19 entry requirements for vaccinated, unvaccinated travelers



Hawaii is changing its COVID-19 entry requirements. The state is dropping a health questionnaire and cutting the mandatory quarantine time for unvaccinated domestic travelers from 10 days to five days in accordance with the CDC.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated or who have tested negative do not need to quarantine when they arrive.

There are some other restrictions. Beginning Saturday on Maui, indoor restaurants are requiring proof of full vaccination, including a booster shot.

People can still eat outside without a vaccination card.