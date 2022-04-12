Hawaii Democrat hasn’t been to DC in months, still working as airline pilot



A congressman who promised to give voters full-time representation has been absent from the Capitol for most of this year, according to a new report.

Fame. Kai Kahle, D- Hawaii Rarely seen this year for work in Washington DC, he cast five personal votes in three days in January, according to an analysis by the Honolulu Civil Beat.

His remaining 120 votes were cast by proxy, meaning a colleague voted for him while he was in Hawaii.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, has allowed a proxy vote since the outbreak began, where the Senate still needs to vote in person.

Cahill, a war veteran, apparently did not quit his job as a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines, where he earned $ 120,000 in 2020, the year he was elected to Congress, according to Civil Beat. His salary as a member of Congress is $ 174,000.

His failure to serve in Congress has prompted Cahill to run for governor in 2022, although he has made no official announcement.

Neither Cahill nor his spokeswoman responded to Gadget Clock’ request for comment Tuesday.

His absence in Washington is a turning point for Cahill, who entered Congress in 2021 to avoid the arduous 13-hour-a-week commute from his hometown of Hilo to move his wife and three daughters to DC.

In an interview with Gadget Clock during the Freshman Orientation in late 2020, Cahill said he envisioned hosting barbecues, going to church, and playing baseball with fellow lawmakers in the hope that friendships could lead to bipartisanship.

“I’ve always had the ability to bring people together,” Cahill said of his intention to build relationships in DC.

New lawmaker Congressman Tulsi Gabbard replaces D-Hawaii. He was a state senator when he announced that he would challenge the popular Gabbard soon after announcing his 2020 presidential race. Cahill said the people of Hawaii need full-time representation.

According to the Civil Beat, Cahill voted by more proxies than most of his House colleagues this year, missing out on all but five votes. The most absent members of Congress were Albio Cyrus, a Democratic representative from New Jersey, Lucille Roebel-Allard from California, and Al Lawson from Florida, who missed every vote in the House in 2022.