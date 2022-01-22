Hawai’i HC June Jones turns down program’s offer to return



Hawai’i continues to be on the search for its subsequent head soccer coach, as June Jones turned down the varsity’s offer Friday.

Upon Todd Graham resigning as head coach after verbal abuse allegations on Jan. 14, Jones instantly expressed curiosity within the job. Jones was head coach of the Rainbow Warriors from 1999-2007, a time during which Hawai’i loved probably the most success within the historical past of this system. Jones went 76-41, capping off his eight-year run with a Sugar Bowl loss to Georgia in 2007.

However there received’t be a reunion for the 68-year-old and Hawai’i in any case.

“I perceive that there was loads of help for Coach Jones this previous week, however he has declined our offer,” athletic director David Matlin stated in a press release Friday evening, through ESPN. “I respect his determination and we’d like to transfer ahead in our search. On the finish of the day, we couldn’t agree on a succession plan that I felt was necessary for our student-athletes and supporters of Rainbow Warrior soccer.”

Whereas Matlin stated there was a disagreement on a succession plan, Jones defined his facet on Twitter.

“So I would really like to remark and provides my ideas on the Soccer Head Teaching job,” Jones wrote. “..I’m nonetheless on this job for the individuals of Hawaii however the job provided to me as we speak there isn’t any approach I might settle for with the situations provided me …No coach of their proper thoughts would settle for!

“Dictating who might be on my employees and solely 2 yr contract..What recruit would come if I used to be right here for two years???..this has by no means been about money-but it’s about giving me the flexibility to flip our program round and never have individuals inform me who’s on my employees or how to coach my staff.”

ESPN experiences that the 2 sides clashed over Jones’ potential employees and successor. Matlin reportedly needed Timmy Chang, former Hawai’i quarterback and present Colorado State broad receivers coach, to succeed Jones after the 2 years have been up. Chang performed below Jones from 2000-04, turning into the varsity’s all-time main passer.

As signing day approaches on Feb. 2, Hawai’i nonetheless has numerous work to do with no head coach in place. The Rainbow Warriors have 20 gamers within the Switch Portal, together with beginning quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and beginning operating again Dae Dae Hunter.