Hawaii helicopter crash: US Navy contractor IDs 4 killed near Kauai missile facility



The four people killed in a civilian-contracted helicopter crash in Hawaii on Tuesday have been identified, a report said.

Croman Corp., a civilian contractor working for the U.S. Navy, identified the Sikorsky S-61N helicopter that was flying as Daniel Morris, 64, chief pilot of the plane, on Wednesday.

Three other employees on board, Patrick Radar, 55, Erica Tevez-Valdez, 42, and Matthew Haider, 44, were also killed. Radar was the command pilot while Tevez-Valdez and Haider were the mechanics. They are all residents of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Haider, originally from Springfield, Oregon, has a wife and two children from his previous marriage, his mother, Penny Haider, told The Associated Press. The helicopter mechanic lived in Kauai for two years and took his job seriously, his mother said.

“Matt was a very action-oriented type of person,” said Penny Haider. “Although the work was intense, he improved in that intensity.”

The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. near the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Kawaii County. A PMRF statement said the helicopter was flying in support of a range training operation when it crashed near the northern area of ​​the Burking Sands installation. Croman said its crew was under contract with the Navy.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, a U.S. naval facility, is the world’s largest equipped. “ Multidimensional Missile range test and training, according to the US Navy.

“The PMRF is the only range in the world where submarines, surface ships, aircraft and space vehicles can maneuver and track together,” the Navy added.

On its website, Croman, based in Oregon, describes itself as the world’s most experienced operator of the Sikorsky S-61 helicopter. It has provided commercial air support services to the Navy at the base since 2007.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, which occurred on the same day that two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training. Accident in Utah.

According to the Utah National Guard, no crew members were injured in the training accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.