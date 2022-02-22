Hawaii last state to hold out on lifting mask mandate as COVID cases continue to fall



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Hawaii has become the last state without plans to lift its indoor mask mandate.

Governor David Ege told KITV last week that he was working with the state health department to set the right time to ease restrictions.

Covid has taught us that money speaks for itself on masks and mandates in California

“Hawaii is the second deadliest country in the world, in part due to the need for indoor masks and other measures that have been successful in protecting our community from this potentially deadly virus,” he said. Our decisions are based on science, with the health and safety of our community as our top priority. ”

Earlier in the month, Ege said he would not make booster shots mandatory for travelers arriving on the islands, citing lawsuits and reduced hospital admissions.

In Maui, local evidence of vaccine control will expire on Monday, The Maui News reported.

The U.S. territory of Puerto Rico – which removed its mask requirement last July and quickly restored it in a matter of weeks – has no plans to lift its mandate, according to the New York Times.

Pedro and El Nuevo Dia reported that Governor said that residents piyeraluisi Guard to disappoint them, “still too early” and a booster dose of the order has been signed.

More cities, state leaders decide to lift COVID-19 restrictions

Elsewhere, orders have expired or are scheduled to be withdrawn, as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions across the country has declined since the January Omicron increase.

Public health leaders have acknowledged in recent weeks that they are cautiously optimistic about the current epidemic trend and that Covid-19 aims to reach a point where it is not a “constant crisis.”

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters earlier that the government was considering changing its mask guidelines in the coming weeks.

Doctors from the World Health Organization (WHO) have warned against lifting the ban at once.

Despite the positive figures about the case and hospital admissions, mortality has remained constantly high.

Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows that 49,965 new cases and 655 new deaths have been reported in the United States in the past day – less than one million new cases and more than 4,400 new deaths in January.