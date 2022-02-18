Hawaii man beat woman to death steps from police station after release for alleged assault on cop, police say



A Hawaiian man has been charged with assaulting a woman and a police officer has alleged that a homeless woman was beaten in a random attack in front of a police station when prosecutors refused to charge her with an initial assault, authorities said.

Michael Kalama Armstrong, 35, was arrested Tuesday in front of the Honolulu Police Department’s Capoli station on suspicion of second-degree murder after a fatal attack, authorities said. Sources told Gadget Clock that the woman was beaten with a tree stump.

The 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he died, police said. Authorities said it appeared Armstrong and Victim, whose identities were not known, did not know each other.

Police said the attack took place shortly after he was released from the front door of the police station pending an investigation into a violent incident the night before, where he allegedly attacked a woman and a responding officer.

The incident began when an officer was called to a group home after residents reportedly assaulted a worker.

While the officer was talking to the employee, a suspect punched him “in the blind direction” and punched him in the face, according to authorities. The officer turned around and hit the suspect in an attempt to defend himself, and the suspect fell to the ground and lost consciousness, authorities said.

The officer leaned towards the suspect when he began to regain consciousness, police said. Both were treated at a local hospital and released. The suspect has been arrested.

Authorities say the suspect suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was recently released from a hospital specializing in behavioral healthcare.

In response to Armstrong’s release from police custody, critics blasted Honolulu prosecuting attorney Steve Alam for not keeping him locked up.

“A woman was brutally beaten to death because the prosecuting attorney refused to detain a violent criminal who had just physically assaulted a uniformed police officer behind bars,” said Robert Kavako, president of the Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOP). Said in a statement.

“The suspect was arrested 18 times before attacking a uniformed police officer and then going outside the police station and brutally killing an innocent woman,” he added. “The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney must do their job and work to protect our community and not just look for the suspect but unfortunately this is a recurring pattern.”

In a statement to Gadget Clock. Alm said Armstrong was released because investigators planned to visit the scene of the initial crime at the same time of night to “see if there was a criminal charge” to “see the light, the location of individuals at the time of the attack and other details”. A police officer should have been assaulted. “

“We did not immediately want to indict Armstrong for a misdemeanor because he would go to court the next day and possibly be convicted, which would prevent us from accusing him of criminal assault against an HPD officer if further investigations were found. Such charges were appropriate,” Alam said. . “If a misdemeanor charge had been brought against him and he had been convicted, he would probably have suffered very little for his actions.”