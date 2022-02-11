Hawaii police recruit ‘awake’ after suffering heat stroke during training, according to reports



A Hawaii police recruit’s family received some good news this week after the recruit suffered heat stroke during a training exercise last week and became comatose, placing her at risk for organ failure, according to a report.

In an update posted online Thursday, family members wrote that Alexa Jacobs, 27, was “awake” but still had “a long road ahead.”

“ALEXA IS AWAKE !!! In true Alexa fashion, she Hulk ripped her breathing tube out and decided she was ready to be awake. Her body is trying to heal Itself and although she has a long road ahead, today was the greatest gift we could have asked for, “Taryn Kelly, a friend of the police recruit, wrote.

Jacobs’ family said her condition was still “pretty tough right now,” Maui News reported.

“We’re hoping she’ll pull through this,” a family member told the outlet.

Last Friday, Jacobs was transported to Queen’s Medical Center in Oahu after passing out while training in 107 degrees Fahrenheit conditions, Hawaii News Now reported.

Maui police did not provide additional details about Jacobs’ health.

“Out of respect for the employee’s medical privacy, no further information is to be released,” police said, according to the report.

Kelly started a crowdsourcing page Monday, when she said Jacobs’ organs “began to shut down” following the training incident.

“Although they were able to cool her down, her body and organs began to shut down on her. She is currently in a coma and on dialysis and we will know within the next 24 hours if she needs a liver transplant,” Kelly wrote at the time.

“With Maui being as expensive as it is, we are trying to raise money for her family to be able to stay with her throughout this process and pay her bills at the same time,” she added.