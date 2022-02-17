Hawley: Biden administration officials implicated in Durham probe must recuse themselves



Sen. Josh Howley called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to “disassociate himself from any involvement in the Durham investigation” if he had anything to do with alleged activity involving the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign’s non-public Internet data collection. Related to former President Trump.

The lawsuit filed last week against Special Counsel John Durham’s office in the case against campaign attorney Michael Susman indicates that Clinton’s campaign paid for information from the Trump Tower and later White House servers to establish a “conjecture” and “conjecture.” . Narrative “to bring federal government agency linking Donald Trump Per Russia .

“Clinton’s campaign may have involved criminal behavior, including hacking computer servers and lying to the FBI,” Howley, R.M. He said in a letter sent to Garland on Wednesday. “These are serious crimes.”

Howley said what he called a “criminal attempt at the Clinton campaign” involved officials from the current Biden administration, including National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan. He added that Sullivan’s wife, Margaret Goodlander, who works as a counselor in Garland’s office, was “close to Hillary Clinton.”

“I urge you to set a clear example and to formally instruct Mrs. Goodlander and your other staffers potentially involved in the Clinton campaign to formally withdraw from the Special Counsel’s investigation,” Howley said in the letter.

Durham’s filing did not result in any criminal charges, but said a tech executive who worked with Sussmann and an investigative firm on the campaign “used his access to non-public and / or proprietary Internet data” and that researchers ” Data to set an ‘assumption’ and ‘narrative’ to keep. ” Durham did not specify how the executive gained access to the data, but the filing led to Republicans’ allegations that the actions were not illegal but disgusting.

“These actions are part of a concerted effort to humiliate President Trump by spreading false rumors about his involvement in Russia,” Howley wrote.

Republican Senator Garland was asked if anyone involved in the Clinton campaign, including Sullivan and Goodlander, would withdraw from the Durham investigation and provide a list of all Justice Department employees who have been withdrawn.

At the end of the letter, Howley further asked if the judiciary currently has an open investigation into Hunter Biden, “including his favorite agreement with the Ukrainian power agency Burisma and Chinese companies.”

