Hawley pledges to support Ukraine's Zelenskyy: 'Indefensible' the US is importing Russia's 'blood oil'

12 seconds ago
First in Fox: Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., pledges support to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky The country’s war against Russia began with an immediate embargo on Russian oil and gas.

Zelensky Saturday virtually spoke with U.S. senators Congress The request for additional assistance to help the country fight an atrocity carries weight Russian aggression.

During a call with Gadget Clock Digital, along with the Senate zoom in on the Ukrainian leader, Senator Zelensky spoke of “extraordinary courage.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Live Update

“I thought it was a very informative call. Obviously, he is showing tremendous courage, both personally and then for the people of Ukraine. I mean, the people of Ukraine are such an incredible fighter, and I think you must see this bold position that they are building.” Howley says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen in a zoom call with U.S. senators on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

(Sen. Marco Rubio)

Zelensky requested more lethal assistance from the United States, including a fighter plane and a no-fly zone, which NATO rejected yesterday, Hawley said.

Most interestingly, Zelensky said, according to Hawley, Russia’s oil imports were subject to immediate and immediate sanctions. Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., asked him about a possible oil embargo.

Zelensky “stressed that it was important to tighten sanctions,” Howley said. “And he has repeatedly said that sanctions on Russia and especially on their oil and natural gas are absolutely critical.”

“I can no longer agree on the need to approve oil and natural gas in order to stop US imports,” Howley added. “And I can’t believe that the Biden administration has stopped our energy production and allowed the Russians to move forward.”

The Missouri senator also told Gadget Clock Digital that Zelensky had said he wanted US sanctions on Russia to come sooner, which could prevent the war from starting in the first place.

U.S. senators will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Howley said the leader “hoped and hoped that the sanctions would come first. And of course, he is right if we specifically approve Nord Stream 2 … Let’s remember, Joe Biden came to the office and lifted the ban on Nord Stream 2.”

The senator noted that all Democrats voted in December to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which he said was “a very, very costly mistake on their part and something they must answer.”

Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo / John Roux)

(AP Photo / John Roux)

Hawley called on the Biden administration to immediately stop importing Russian “blood oil”.

Hawley said he “will continue to try to stop U.S. energy production and stop trying, American imports of Russian oil and natural gas. Open arms. I think it’s unforgivable, irresistible that we are importing thousands of barrels of oil per day from Russia.” Blood oil and it is financing the war. “

“And yet Joe Biden will not do anything about it, and he will not start our energy production. And it is totally unprotected that it is costing the people of Ukraine. It is costing their lives. At the moment, it is costing the American people, our security and our National security as well as economic security are at stake. And that’s where the president has to go the other way. His position is completely irresistible. “

The senator concluded by saying that Zelensky was very “determined” and committed to continuing the fight against Russia.

Washington, DC - April 28: Sen. Josh Howley, R.M., asked a question during the confirmation hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 28, 2021 at the Darksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated for the U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Candace Jackson-Aquimi, nominated for the U.S. Circuit Judge for the Seventh Circuit, testified on the first panel. (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images)

“I can say very strongly, animated, that anyone seems absolutely committed to continuing this fight. He emphasized that Ukraine is literally fighting for its life as a nation. They are fighting not to be extinguished as a nation. The nation.” “

“I mean, Russia thinks they can only destroy Ukraine, and they won’t be worse off for it. The people will not give up, we are going to harm them and we are going to punish Russia severely, starting from their power sector. “

